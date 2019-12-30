Honolulu Museum of Art unveils new logo for 2020

The Honolulu Museum of Art today announced the unveiling of a brand-new logo to usher in the next decade.

The new logo, based on the popular acronym “HoMA,” offers a “clean, modern, stylized, and mobile-friendly” look for 2020.

“With this bold new visual identity, we embrace HoMA as our new primary logo,” said creative director Anjali Lee in a museum blog post.”All of our venues and offerings are now unified under these four simple stacked letters — stable and balanced, yet always open to potential and possibility. Building on the success of our 2012 rebrand, we also updated our color palette with deeper hues, redesigned the HoMA magazine, the Art School catalogue, the museum website (launching this spring) and enter 2020 with clarity, relevance, and focus.”

Earlier in the year, HoMA began introducing its new brand by offering it on a few logo items in the museum shop.

The new acronym and logo have proven to be popular, and the museum decided to go ahead and launch the new brand to “embrace the exciting future ahead.”

“We are thrilled to start the New Year with an amazing new look,” chief communications officer Kevin Imanaka said in the blog. “HoMA is certainly entering a new era and our introduction of a bold new logo embodies our forward-looking commitment to innovative, art-focused programming that sparks conversation, deepens creativity, and enables us to grow together as a community.”