First statewide siren test of 2020 scheduled for Thursday

The first monthly test of the state’s outdoor warning siren system of 2020 is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. on Thursday.

During this monthly test, all outdoor sirens will sound a one-minute attention alert signal in the form of a steady tone. A simultaneous test of the live audio broadcast is conducted in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry.

No exercise or drill accompanies the test.

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park, including portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, and Ewa Beach, may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test.

The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

To report sire operation issues, the public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies at 723-8960 in Honolulu County; 270-7285 in Maui County; 241-1800 in Kauai County and 935-0031 in Hawaii County.