Police seeking driver of black sedan involved in Nanakuli hit-and-run

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver of a car that fled the scene of a hit-and-run in Nanakuli on Wednesday evening.

Police said at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, a male pedestrian was on the roadway fronting 87-157 Helelua St. when he was struck by a passing vehicle, described by witnesses as a black, four-door sedan.

The driver failed to stop and render aid, and was last seen heading north on Helelua Street.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Anonymous web tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.