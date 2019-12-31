comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball headlined 2019 in Hawaii sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball headlined 2019 in Hawaii sports

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Men’s college volleyball became such a compelling attraction in 2019 that even the head coach of Long Beach State, Hawaii’s arch rival, got all chicken skin at matches played at the Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 30, 2019
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 31, 2019

Scroll Up