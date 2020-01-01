Busy night on Oahu for emergency calls, but relatively few are fireworks-related

Emergency Medical Services had a busy night on New Year’s Eve.

“It was a busy night for EMS, but relatively quiet when it came to fireworks-related calls,” Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.

The statistics were gathered from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. today.

EMS personnel transported 11 people to the hospital for respiratory problems.

They also responded to five fireworks-related calls, but took only one person to the hospital. The others refused transport.

A 17-year-old boy sustained a serious injury to his hand, Enright said in an email report.

EMS personnel responded at 12:38 a.m. to Awawa Street where the teen had apparently been holding “some type of fireworks when it went off in his hand,” Enright said.

They provided advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.

EMS also responded to a Pearl Harbor motor vehicle crash in which a 64-year-old male pedestrian died.