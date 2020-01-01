Hawaii’s first baby of 2020 arrives at midnight

The first baby to be born this new year and decade in Hawaii was born at 12 a.m. today at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, according to reports from Hawaii hospitals.

The baby is a boy born “right at midnight,” a spokeswoman for the hospital said.

The hospital reports that its second baby was born at 12:05 a.m.

And the birth of the third baby reported thus far by a hospital occurred at about 4 a.m. on Kauai at Wilcox Medical Center, which is also part of the Hawaii Pacific Health network.

The Queen’s Health Systems reports its first baby of the new year was born at 7:17 a.m. today at The Queen’s Medical Center.

Further updates are forthcoming.