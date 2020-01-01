Maui man critical after fireworks explosion

A 30-year-old man was critically injured in Lahaina when fireworks exploded in his face shortly after midnight New Year’s Day, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The man was knocked unconscious and suffered severe trauma to the left side of his face and severe burns to his head, neck and chest in the incident that took place at 12:06 a.m. in front of a residence on Niheu Street, said MFD Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro. He was taken by ambulance to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

Information on the type of fireworks involved and other details were not immediately available, Yatsushiro said.

In addition to the Lahaina incident, the Maui Fire Department reported several other fireworks-related cases in a 12-hour period starting at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

These included seven trash bin fires, with fireworks remnants found in two of the bins. On Molokai, a receptacle with fireworks trash caught fire and nearly burned a garage. The flames were brought under control by residents prior to the arrival of fire personnel.

At 11:29 p.m. Tuesday, a Toyota Landcruiser at a residence on South Alaniu Place in Kihei sustained fire damage from suspected arson. Fire crews arrived and found the homeowner applying water to the smoldering vehicle. Spent fireworks were found inside the vehicle.