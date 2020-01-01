Waikiki fishing area opens for the year

Today marks the opening of the Waikiki-Diamond Head Shoreline Fisheries Management Area.

The area, which extends from the Waikiki War Memorial Natatorium to the Diamond Head Lighthouse, will be open to fishing until Dec. 31. The management area is open to fishing during even-numbered years and closed during odd-numbered years.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources stated that legal-sized marine life are open provided fishers have the proper permits and “hook-and-line, thrownet, handnet to land hooked fish, and spear fishing and hand harvesting methods are employed.”

It is prohibited to take or injure marine life or eggs during closed seasons. It is also prohibited to use spears between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. or to use any trap or net other than a thrownet or handnet to land hooked fish during the open season.