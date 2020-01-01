comscore Ahead in 2020: Fate of TMT uncertain after 2-month stalemate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ahead in 2020: Fate of TMT uncertain after 2-month stalemate

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:53 p.m.

As 2020 dawns on Mauna Kea, the fate of the Thirty Meter Telescope seems less certain now than it did a decade ago when the billion-dollar-plus project was first proposed. Read more

