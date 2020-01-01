comscore Bank stocks finish strong among local companies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bank stocks finish strong among local companies

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:02 p.m.

Hawaii-based bank stocks struggled for much of 2019 as low interest rates cut into the margins they could make between lending money to borrowers and paying for customers’ deposits. Read more

