comscore Kauai helicopter hit ridge, NTSB says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai helicopter hit ridge, NTSB says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Read more

Previous Story
U.S. Coast Guard rescues paddleboarder off Maui

Scroll Up