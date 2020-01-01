Kauai helicopter hit ridge, NTSB says

Star-Advertiser staff and news services

The Kauai tour helicopter that crashed and killed all seven people on board hit a ridge at an elevation of 2,900 feet and then fell about 100 feet, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday as investigators planned how to recover the wreckage from the remote and rugged crash site.

“A post-crash fire consumed much of the aircraft,” the NTSB said in an investigative update. “In the coming days the wreckage will be moved to a secure location where investigators will conduct a more thorough examination of the recovered evidence. Details and timing are still being worked out.”

The Kauai Police Department also released on Tuesday the names of the four remaining passengers. According to a preliminary report from a flight manifest, Kauai police believe that four of the six passengers were a family from Switzerland — Sylvie Winteregg, 50; Christophe Winteregg, 49; Alice Winteregg, 13; and Agathe Winteregg, 10.

From the same flight manifest, Kauai police earlier identified the pilot to be Paul Matero, 69, of Wailua and two other passengers as Amy Gannon, 47, and Jocelyn Gannon, 13, of Madison, Wis.

Due to the nature of the crash and impact damage, Kauai police confirmed that there were no survivors.

Kauai police said Tuesday it would wrap up its efforts to recover the remains and personal effects of the pilot and passengers aboard the helicopter.

“We have recovered as much as we can from the site so that families can hopefully find some sense of closure,” said KPD assistant Chief Bryson Ponce in a news release. “We ask that the public please continue to remember those who have just lost their loved ones and to remain sensitive while they grieve their loss. Again, our deepest, heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who was touched by this tragedy.”

The helicopter was set to tour the Na Pali Coast, the picturesque and remote northern shoreline of Kauai that was featured in the film “Jurassic Park.”

Matero, the pilot, did not have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Most of the pilots that fly tour helicopters in Hawaii either don’t have an instrument rating or their instrument rating isn’t current,”said Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation attorney and helicopter pilot who has handled Hawaii crash cases. “When you have dynamic weather conditions, where you have clouds and winds, it might be more prudent not to fly in those conditions.”

Weather service reports from Thursday said late in the afternoon high pressure far northwest of the state would cause winds across Kauai to shift out of the northwest.

The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard Thursday evening after the tour did not return to the airport as scheduled. A search began but steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain complicated the search.

The pilot’s commercial pilot certificate would have had limitations on flying at night and more than 50 nautical miles.

Sanger said those limitations wouldn’t have been issues in the crash.

The flight departed Lihue Airport at 4:31 p.m., according to the NTSB. and crashed about 4:57 p.m.

Associated Press contributed to this report.