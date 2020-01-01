Kauai motorcyclist dies after hitting ambulance

A motorcyclist in Kauai died early this morning in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Hanapepe Road and Moi Road.

At 3 a.m. the 39-year-old Kekaha man on his motorcycle tried taking over an ambulance heading eastbound on Hanapepe Road that was responding to a call, Kauai police reported. He then hit the ambulance and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Medics performed CPR on him and then transported him to Wilcox Hospital, where he pronounced dead. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

The medics in the ambulance were not injured.

Police driving west reported a motorcyclist speeding eastbound on Kaumualii Highway, which they had attempted to stop. However, by the time police made a U-turn, the motorcycle was out of sight. The officer lost sight of the motorcyclist until reaching the sight of the accident.