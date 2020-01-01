Traffic-related deaths top 100 for the year

The state was finishing up the year with a tally of 107 traffic-related fatalities as of Dec. 26, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

For 2019 through the day after Christmas, there were 50 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu, 25 on Hawaii island, 22 in Maui County, and 10 on Kauai.

Those fatalities include four involving bicycles — two on Oahu, one on the Big Island, and one on Maui.

The latest bicycle fatal occurred on Christmas Eve, when a pickup truck making a turn in Kula struck a male bicyclist as he was riding in a bicycle lane, according to Maui police. The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

In 2018 there were only two bicyclist fatalities. In 2017 there were six.

The breakdown for each county up to Dec. 26 is as follows:

>> Oahu: 17 involving motor vehicle occupants, 20 involving pedestrians, 11 involving motorcycles and mopeds, two involving bicyclists.

>> Hawaii island: 11 involving motor vehicle occupants, seven involving pedestrians, six involving motorcycles and mopeds and one involving a bicyclist.

>> Maui County: 12 involving motor vehicle occupants, seven involving pedestrians, 2 involving motorcycles and mopeds and one involving a bicyclist.

>> Kauai: Seven involving motor vehicle occupants, two involving pedestrians, and one involving a motorcyclist.

For the period between Jan. 1 to Dec. 23, there were 106 traffic-related fatalities in Hawaii compared to 116 during the same period last year.

To be considered a motor vehicle fatality in the statistics compiled by the transportation department, the fatal crash must involve a motor vehicle traveling on a traffic way customarily open to the public, and must result in a death within 30 days of the crash.