Comebacks for Hawaii sports figures could be a top storyline in 2020

For several prominent Hawaii sports figures, 2020 looms as the Year of the Comeback.

This list — and you could include Marcus Mariota, McKenzie Milton, Tua Tagovailoa, Max Holloway, John John Florence and Michelle Wie among them — is long, distinguished and eager for a new start.

Mariota lost his starting quarterback job with the Tennessee Titans in October after the sixth game of a season that started at 2-4. The second overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Mariota will be looking for a fresh start and new home now that the expiration of his rookie contract makes him a free agent.

Milton went down late in Central Florida’s 2018 season with a horrific knee injury requiring several surgeries but has painstakingly put himself on the road to recovery.

Tagovailoa was the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy (again) and a projected high first-round draft choice before his 2019 season was ended by a hip injury requiring surgery.

The Crimson Tide’s orthopedic surgeon has said a full recovery is expected. How well Tagovailoa comes back from that latest in a series of injuries, including surgeries on both ankles in an 11-month span, and demonstrates his abilities in pre-draft workouts figures to say a lot about his draft status.

Holloway suffered his first loss in six years when Alexander Volkanovski took his UFC featherweight championship in Las Vegas and could earn a rematch in Australia.

Florence was the World Surf League’s two-time defending champion until a knee injury cut short his 2019 season. He accumulated enough points that, when combined with his showing in the year-ending Billabong Pipe Masters, allowed him to claim one of two berths on the U.S. men’s Olympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Wie, a five-time winner on the LPGA Tour, has not played competitively since June due to a right wrist/hand injury.

But the 30-year-old Wie has announced plans to play again as well as contribute to CBS golf coverage from the TV booth.

2. Surfing gold?

Carissa Moore and John John Florence will attempt to bring gold medals home when surfing debuts in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Moore, who won the 2019 World Surf League women’s world championship, is a four-time world titlist. Florence won back-to-back championships in 2017 and ‘18.

3. Open Division, Part II?

When the three-tiered state playoff system was adopted for high school football in 2017, a two-year pilot program was agreed upon.

That is up for renewal this year, and while the Division I and II title games were competitive, domination of the Open Division by Saint Louis, which has handily won both titles, has reportedly led to some strong feelings among some public school administrators about whether the format should continue.

No public school opponent came within 20 points of the Crusaders this year.