Prep Football All-Decade team: Tua Tagovailoa gets nod over Vavae Malepeai as top offensive player

The argument — or debate, if emotions are left to the side — about the best offensive player of an entire decade could last a lifetime.

After all, how does a one-time state champion at quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, rate above a one-time state-champion at running back, Vavae Malepeai? If the selection for this All-Decade team is solely on leadership, the nod goes to Tagovailoa simply because QB is the man.

Over his three seasons as Saint Louis’ field general, Tagovailoa exploded with a seasoned group, then felt the weight on his shoulders as the leader as a junior, and then evolved into a new version of himself as a senior.

The statistical wow factor was still there, but the management of key situations became another part of Tagovailoa’s mastery. It was needed. In his senior year, still without a state title, Saint Louis had just begun to reassert its dominance on defense. Tagovailoa, battling injuries as the team’s leading rusher during his career, didn’t need to dominate, didn’t need to make all the big plays anymore. He still did much of the time, but scaling back and letting his maturing teammates carry more of the burden led to a Crusaders state title in the Open Division.

Malepeai was an alpha warrior as much as Tagovailoa on the gridiron. Mililani’s offense depended heavily on his durability, versatility and talent. The read-option offense gave Malepeai plenty of work. Through big games, injuries and high expectations, Malepeai continued to set the tone with his blend of power and breakaway speed.

Saint Louis had a talented group of pass catchers, a very good offensive line, but as the dynasty was reborn, offensive coordinator Ron Lee notes that it wasn’t a supremely dominant unit around Tagovailoa. At Mililani, the balance of the offense with QB McKenzie Milton — who also has a case as the All-Decade top offensive player — and WR Kalakaua Timoteo, plus a sterling O-line and plenty of depth, made the Trojans an offensive juggernaut.

Between editor/prep historian Jerry Campany, writer Billy Hull and yours truly, two of us leaned to Tagovailoa and one preferred Malepeai. Tua over Vae? That’s the call here, even if it is just by the slightest of nods.

OFFENSIVE LINE

This is probably one of the deepest position groups, a reward at the end of the rainbow for countless college recruiters. Finding the prototypical 6-foot-5, 315-pound trench man isn’t the norm for those recruiters. But there is an annual harvest to be had for mid-majors and colleges that seek pure blocking talent.

Fred Ulu-Perry

>> Saint Louis (2012-14), 6-3, 307

>> Two-time All-State first team

Opposing coaches often noted the power and skill of Ulu-Perry, who thrived despite playing in a gap era. Saint Louis didn’t win the ILH or reach the state final in each of his three varsity seasons. (Note: The ILH did not permit freshmen to play varsity football at the time.)

What other coaches also noted was Ulu-Perry’s mean streak as a lineman with a consistent mission to pulverize anyone in his way.

As the No. 1-rated center (and No. 4 guard) prospect in the country, Ulu-Perry signed with UCLA, where he played offensive and defensive line in 2015. Ulu-Perry transferred to Hawaii, and after redshirting in ‘16, he played in seven games in ‘17 before he was sidelined by injuries. In spring of ‘18, Ulu-Perry accepted a medical retirement.

Jordan Agasiva

>> Mililani (2012-14), 6-3, 280

>> Two-time All-State first team

Agasiva had 18 scholarship offers, played at Pima College and matriculated to Utah. In ‘17, he started 10 games at right guard. He sat three games with injury. As a senior in ‘18, he started all 14 games and was named All-Pac-12 first-team.

Semisi Uluave

>> Punahou (2012-14), 6-5, 315

>> Two-time All-State first team

>> All-State second team

Uluave was a cornerstone on the Buffanblu’s most recent state-championship team. With more than a dozen offers, he signed with Cal.

Michael Eletise

>> Kaiser (2013-15), 6-4, 305

>> All-State first team

>> All-State second team

In terms of sheer domination, the hulking Eletise was a force leading Kaiser’s ground attack against all comers. That included an upset win over state powerhouse Kahuku. Eletise had 42 scholarship offers when he signed with Arizona, then he transferred to Hawaii before the Warriors’ ‘19 campaign.

Faaope Laloulu

>> Farrington/St. Francis (2017-19), 6-7, 340

>> All-State first team

>> All-State second team

After St. Francis closed its doors in 2018, Laloulu transferred to Farrington and immediately set the tone. Moving from Division II to Open Division was unique, but he also switched from left tackle to guard, where Coach Daniel Sanchez made use of his ability to pull.

Also: The fifth spot is a toss-up. Among Duke Clemens of Punahou, Faaope Laloulu of Farrington (and St. Francis) and John Wa’a and Enokk Vimahi of Kahuku, there is a strong case to make on behalf of each. Clemens (2016-18) was a one-time first-team pick and a two-time second-team selection. (He was also All-State Fab 15 in basketball). Wa’a was a two-time first-team selection. Vimahi (2016-18) was picked to first team once and second team once.

RECEIVERS

Kanawai Noa

>> Punahou (2012-14), 6-1, 185

>> Three-time All-State first team

Noa was already polished as a sophomore, able to run deep routes with consistent success, but throughout his career, it was his skill at any route that was rarely matched. His career totals: 172 catches for a state-record 3,510 yards with 36 TDs, all in just 28 games.

As a senior, he caught 58 passes for 1,113 yards and 10 TDs in just nine games. In ‘13 as a junior, Noa had 51 receptions for 1,092 yards and 10 TDs. His first varsity season as a sophomore: 63-1,305-16.

In six state-tournament games, Noa compiled 37 catches for 627 yards and four TDs, along with a kickoff return for a TD against Kahuku in ‘14. He still holds the school’s single-game receiving yardage mark of 242 (vs. Saint Louis, 2014). Noa has four of the top 10 single-game totals.

Noa played right away at Cal and played three seasons. He suffered an injury during his junior season, but returned to play in the postseason. He transferred to Nebraska this year and played in 10 games, starting in nine, before going down with an injury.

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

>> Kapolei/Campbell (2017-present), 6-1, 175

>> Two-time All-State first team

He is a rarity on this list, a player who still has one more season to play. Mokiao-Atimalala has 170 receptions for 2,915 yards and 37 TDs in three seasons (32 games played). He also had six interceptions as a safety this year. He is 56 catches away from the all-time mark held by Punahou’s Miah Ostrowski (226) and nine TDs away from the mark set by Saint Louis’ Gerald Welch. Mokiao-Atimalala is 595 receiving yards behind the all-time leader, Noa.

Kalakaua Timoteo

>> Mililani (2013-15), 6-2, 200

>> Two-time All-State first team

The third and final spot was highly debated between Timoteo and Roman Wilson. Timoteo clutched 40 TD receptions in just 36 games and was a key part of the Trojans’ state title in ‘14. Wilson of Saint Louis developed into one of the best deep-ball threats in state history, a two-time All-State first-team selection. Wilson played a stronger schedule (Open Division), but Timoteo basically maxed out with peak production.

Also: Jeremy Tabuyo, Saint Louis (2011-12); Keoni-Kordell Makekau, ‘Iolani (2013-15); Ethan Takeyama, Punahou (2014-16); Roman Wilson, Saint Louis (2017-19).

RUNNING BACKS

Vavae Malepeai

>> Mililani (2013-15), 6-0, 200

>> Three-time All-State first team

>> 2015 Offensive Player of the Year

Aofaga Wily

>> Kahuku (2010-12), 6-0, 195

>> Three-time All-State first team

>> 2012 Offensive Player of the Year

For three years, he was a willing focal point in the backfield. Willing to shoulder the load. Willing to carry on through the weekly beating. Willing to lead. “He” was Vavae Malepeai. “He” was Aofaga Wily.

First, Wily. His first season as a starter was in 2010, as a sophomore who had more heart than physical size as the go-to tailback. It was the season of the unconfirmed ineligibility of at least one Kahuku player, and a 10-0 Kahuku team was disqualified from the OIA playoffs after self-reporting the possible violation.

With Wily as their workhorse and playmaker, Kahuku rebounded to win state titles in ‘11 and ‘12. Wily finished his career with 4,205 rushing yards and 50 rushing TDs on what was then a record 662 attempts — in 32 games. His career rushing yardage eclipsed that of legendary Kahuku RB Mark Atuaia, but Atuaia’s 51 TDs remains a school record.

A year later, Malepeai began his run at Mililani. During his sophomore year in ‘13, he was durable and the Trojans reached the state final. In ‘14, he remained healthy and Mililani won its first football state crown. The workload and constant pounding took a toll by senior year, but he often played through.

Malepeai finished his prep career with 4,549 rushing yards and 71 rushing TDs on 685 carries in 37 games. His yardage total surpassed that of former ‘Iolani great Joe Igber, and his TD total still stands.

Malepeai signed with USC and was their leading rusher this season until he suffered an injury. Wily signed at Hawaii, but later retired due to injury.

Also: Alfred Failauga of Waipahu, the record holder in career rushing yardage (5,795 with 62 TDs) proved to be highly durable despite some injuries in his junior and senior seasons. His 940 carries (2016-19) in 39 games is, by far, a state record.

QUARTERBACK

Tua Tagovailoa

>> Saint Louis (2014-16), 6-1, 190

>> Two-time All-State first team

>> All-State second team

>> 2016 Offensive Player of the Year

The most fascinating aspect of Tagovailoa is not just his skills or physical gifts. It is his cerebral approach in the midst of organized chaos. As a sophomore, the southpaw wowed the ILH and the state by passing for 33 TDs with just three picks.

A year later, his receiving corps depleted by graduation, Tagovailoa sometimes threw perfect spirals to teammates who weren’t in their correct route adjustment. He battled injury, but patience may have been the most intriguing of his traits.

By his senior year, it began to come together for Saint Louis. Tagovailoa’s team still lacked depth in some areas defensively, so he did something astute. Tagovailoa became a game manager when necessary. His statistics as a senior did little to match his shrewd gamesmanship, and Saint Louis ended a drought by winning the state crown, a streak that is now four years running.

Tagovailoa signed with Alabama and sparked the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2018.

His career numbers as a Crusader: 8,158 passing yards, 84 TDs with just 17 interceptions in 817 attempts — 31 games. The ability to tuck and run made Tagovailoa a de facto running back, and he led the team in rushing as a sophomore with 553 yards and eight TDs. It was true again in ‘15 and ‘16, and he finished his career with 1,727 rushing yards and 27 rushing TDs.

However, his ability to negotiate and craft the right decisions on the move was directly related to Saint Louis’ ascent to the throne. He even learned how to slide as a senior.

Also: If Tagovailoa is QB1a, McKenzie Milton of Mililani was QB1b. Milton (2013-15) was an All-State selection as a first-teamer and second-teamer, voted 2014 Offensive Player of the Year. He closed his career, which was derailed by a shoulder injury in ‘15, with 7,303 passing yards, 81 TDs with 21 picks in 782 attempts (34 games). He also rushed for 1,810 yards and 18 TDs on 202 carries.

Milton signed with UCF and guided the Golden Knights to a 22-0 record as a starter before suffering a knee injury in 2018.

The top five, top eight, top 10 QBs of the decade is mesmerizing. No. 3 could easily be Punahou two-sport standout Larry Tuileta. That’s where our “Mad Librarian,” Jerry Campany, has him ranked, followed by all-time passing yardage leader Dillon Gabriel of Mililani (now UCF) and Marcus Mariota. It was in the ‘10 season that Mariota, a senior, became the regular starter and ran then-coach Darnell Arceneaux’s RPO offense to perfection and a state title.

It’s a crowded house with Jayden de Laura and Chevan Cordeiro of Saint Louis, a preposterously productive Kenan Sadanaga of Leilehua (2010-11) and even the two-year extravaganza of Taulia Tagovailoa at Kapolei in the mix. Campany includes ‘Iolani’s Reece Foy among his top 10 QBs of the decade.

The debate doesn’t end there. De Laura quarterbacked Saint Louis to state titles in ‘18 and ‘19, voted OPOY in ‘19. Gabriel led Mililani to a state title in ‘17, voted OPOY that year. Tuileta sparked Punahou to state titles in ‘12 and ‘13, voted OPOY in ‘13.

COACH

Cal Lee

>> Saint Louis (1972, 1982-2001, 2014-present)

>> State Open Division titles in 2016-19

It was hiding in plain sight, the notion that a legendary coach and his staff would return to boost a waning school and football program. When Cal Lee returned to Kalaepohaku, there were whispers that financial doldrums would bring an end to the school. After guiding Saint Louis to prominence through the end of the 1980s and into the new millennium, Lee had a stint with the AFL2 Hawaiian Islanders before joining June Jones’ staff at Hawaii with brother Ron in ‘04. That run ended in ‘11, and the brothers became assistant coaches at Kalani for the next three seasons. Then came the re-hiring of the Lees in ‘14 at Saint Louis. The Crusaders reached the state final that season, and have won four state championships in a row since. In all, 14 state titles and five Oahu Prep Bowl crowns.