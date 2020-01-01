Calendar
Today
No major events scheduled
Thursday
BASKETBALL
College women: Pennsylvania vs. Chaminade, 1 p.m., at McCabe Gym.
PacWest men: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at St. Francis School; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
PacWest women: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at St. Francis gym; Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.
OIA boys: Moanalua at Kahuku, Farrington at Anuenue, Kailua at Roosevelt, Kalani at Kalaheo, Kaimuki at Kaiser, Castle at McKinley, varsity games begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of 5:30 p.m. junior varsity game.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Big West Conference
Jan. 3 / Jan. 4 — Hawaii vs. Charleston, 7 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center
