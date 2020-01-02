Hawaii island man, 34, arrested in deadly Waimea pedestrian collision

Prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man Kamuela in connection with a deadly collision in Waimea involving a 42-year-old pedestrian on New Year’s Day.

Jesse Speetjens was charged with second-degree negligent homicide in the death of Sylvia Elizabeth Ravaglia, also of Kamuela, according to police.

Speetjens is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at South Kohala District Court today. He remains in custody in lieu of $2,000 bail.

The crash occurred on Kawaihae Road near the intersection of Puu Opelu Road shortly after 3:05 p.m.

Police said a gray 1990 Toyota pickup truck operated by Speetjens was traveling on Kawaihae Road when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the double solid yellow line and struck Ravaglia on the westbound shoulder shortly after 3:05 p.m.

She was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Speetjens did not sustain any injuries. Police later arrested him on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. It is unclear at this time whether speed was involved.

This is first traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island this year.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is continuing their investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646.