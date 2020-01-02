First baby girl of 2020 arrives 5 past midnight

Maia Carbolledo Martin became Hawaii’s first baby girl born in this brand-new year. Read more

Maia Carbolledo Martin became Hawaii’s first baby girl born in this brand-new year.

The 7-pound, 4-ounce bundle of joy arrived at 12:05 a.m. at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, where her parents, Maryrose Carbolledo and Patrick Martin of Kalihi, both 27, shared details of her birth at a New Year’s Day news conference.

Hawaii’s first baby of 2020 — a boy — was born “right at midnight” at Kapiolani, but his parents preferred to celebrate their new addition quietly, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Carbolledo, who works as a server at New Eagle Cafe, was due to give birth Jan. 6, but Baby Maia, who measured 19-1/2 inches, had plans of her own.

Carbolledo checked into the hospital on Tuesday morning and was in labor for 14 hours before her doctors decided to hurry things along and induce stronger contractions. That’s when things started to pick up, Martin said.

“It was a long wait,” Carbolledo said, but the delivery “was OK.”

Martin, a warehouse worker, said they were in contact with family members via FaceTime during the experience, and the couple could hear fireworks in the background as they talked to them. “We could hear them rooting us on: ‘Push! Push!’”

The couple is thrilled their daughter was born New Year’s Day.

“She has fireworks for her birthday,” Martin said.

“We didn’t expect to have a New Year’s baby,” he added. “Regardless of the timing, we’re so blessed that she’s here … We’re both so excited to have her now, physically in our arms.”

Martin and his wife-to-be agreed with many of their relatives who said little Maia most resembles her father.

“She has my nose, but fortunately she has her lips,” Martin said. “She’s going to be beautiful … . She’s a combination of the best of us.”

Maia made her debut before the media with a big pink bow in her black hair. Martin tried to coax a smile out of his newborn daughter to show off her dimples, but she slept through most of her first news conference.

She is the couple’s first child together. They each have a child from prior relationships.

Hawaii’s third new arrival of 2020 was born at 2 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center, but no details were provided. A Kauai girl, Ha‘aheo Kaneoholani, was born at Wilcox Medical Center at 4:29 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 20-1/2 inches.