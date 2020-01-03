Woman identified in fatal pedestrian accident on Maui

Maui police have identified the woman who died in a pedestrian accident that occurred Monday night in Lahaina.

Lisa Salmon, 57, of Lahaina, died after she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing Lahainaluna Road, according to the Maui Police Department.

The collision occurred at the intersection with Wainee Street in Lahaina at 8:15 p.m., according to police. The driver of a 2018 Toyotoa 4Runner SUV, a 19-year-old woman from Lahaina, did not see Salmon while making a left turn from Wainee to Lahainaluna, police said.

Salmon was in a marked crosswalk. Police are still investigating whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors in the collision.

This was Maui County’s first traffic fatality of the year.