Kauai man killed in motorcycle collision with ambulance

A Kauai man died in an early morning crash when his motorcycle collided with an ambulance that was responding to a call, authorities said.

Shawn Parraga, 39, was thrown from his motorcycle around 3 a.m. Wednesday when he tried to overtake the ambulance and hit the left side of the emergency vehicle in Hanapepe on Kauai, authorities said.

Medics performed CPR and took Parraga to Wilcox Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities could not say whether he was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The medics in the ambulance were not injured.

A Kauai Police Department officer reported a motorcyclist traveling at a high speed going eastbound on Kaumualii Highway, but lost sight of the motorcycle while turning to begin pursuit.

The motorcyclist remained out of sight until the officer reached the accident scene, authorities said.