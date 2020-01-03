comscore Chaminade women defeated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women defeated

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s basketball team took a 90-39 loss to Pennsylvania in its final nonconference game at McCabe Gym on Thursday. Read more

