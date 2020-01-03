Chaminade women defeated

The Chaminade women’s basketball team took a 90-39 loss to Pennsylvania in its final nonconference game at McCabe Gym on Thursday. Read more

The Chaminade women’s basketball team took a 90-39 loss to Pennsylvania in its final nonconference game at McCabe Gym on Thursday.

Nine of 12 field goals made by Chaminade, which was facing a Division I program for just the second time, were from beyond the arc.

Elyonna Bankofier scored 15 points and Destiny Castro added 12 to lead Chaminade.

Kayla Padilla led Penn with 17 points.

Chaminade fell to 2-9 overall and Pennsylvania improved to 10-1.

The Silverswords open up Pacific West play hosting Biola on Saturday at McCabe.

Sharks women win on buzzer-beater

Hawaii Pacific senior Starr Rivera sank a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left to defeat Biola 58-57 on Thursday at the Shark Tank.

Abbey Noblett had a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 boards, and Rivera finished with 13 points as the Sharks improved to 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pacific West.

Tatum Birmley scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles as they fell to 8-4 and 4-2.

The Sharks host Fresno Pacific on Saturday afternoon.

Hilo women upset Fresno Pacific

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team broke a seven-game losing streak by defeating Fresno Pacific 63-51 at the Civic Auditorium on Thursday.

Allie Navarette led the Vulcans with 25 points. She grabbed six boards to become Hilo’s all-time leading rebounder with 512 in her career.

Bayli McClard finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sunbirds.

Hilo improved to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the PacWest, while Fresno Pacific fell to 6-6 and 3-3.

The Vulcans face Point Loma at home on Saturday evening.