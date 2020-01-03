University of Hawaii men’s volleyball preview: Coaches will be working around the clock to win a title

The job of a college volleyball coach knows no hours. Day off? What a concept. Read more

The job of a college volleyball coach knows no hours. Day off? What a concept.

It is a game of “Around the Clock” for coaches of elite programs. Hawaii is no exception.

Charlie Wade, in his 11th season, has a staff that is committed, not just to winning but to developing players as people on and off the court, an “all in the ohana” doctrine.

The philosophy is personified in associate head coach Milan Zarkovic, whose pre-match ritual is standing outside the tunnel when the Rainbow Warriors starters are announced, greeting each with a bear hug and sometimes — in European style — a kiss on the cheek.

Zarkovic became acquainted with Wade when son Siki was being recruited in their native Serbia. Father, a respected international coach, then joined son in Hawaii; Siki finished his All-America (second team) career in 2016. Milan has remained on staff, promoted from assistant to associate head coach.

“I think good management teams are diverse,” Wade said. “You bring in people with different views, not just of the game, but of the world. I think that’s one of the things that has served us well. We bring different views on how to get things done.

“Even when there are differences, there’s way more similarities.”

It was an easy assimilation for fifth-year assistant coach Josh Walker, who played for Wade (2007-11). The second-team All-America outside hitter was named the National Assistant Coach of the Year following Hawaii’s 2019 runner-up campaign.

Former Warriors middle blocker Matt Larson is in his second season as manager and Chad Giesseman, an HPD officer and respected high school coach, in his third as a volunteer assistant.

Traditional “Around the Clock” competitors try to hit numbers in order from 1 to 20. For top-ranked Hawaii, the hope is that the final number hit is the same as the first: At 1.