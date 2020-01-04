Man, 28, in Makaha rooftop chase charged with assault for allegedly pushing officer off roof

A 28-year-old man who tried to escape from police above the rooftops of Makaha and the teenager who tried to help him remained in custody today unable to post bail, police said.

Stephen Boter and Aliah Orso-Highstreet, 19, were arrested about 10:15 a.m. Thursday on Kepue Street after Boter allegedly pushed an officer off the roof of a home during his attempted escape.

Boter was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $25,000. Orso-Highstreet was charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and her bail was set at $1,000.

Boter had been wanted since June when CrimeStoppers asked the public for help in locating him for allegedly violating terms of his probation.

Police said officers located Boter Thursday at a home in Makaha, and when they tried to arrest him, he escaped out of an attic window onto the roof before jumping onto a neighbor’s roof. A male officer Boter pushed off the roof during his attempt to flee was treated at the hospital and released, police said.

The department’s Crime Reduction Unit and police dogs had gathered at the scene to detain Boter.

Orso-Highstreet allegedly tried to stop officers during their pursuit of Boter.