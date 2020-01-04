comscore Fireworks-related calls to police declined 13% from previous year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fireworks-related calls to police declined 13% from previous year

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.

Despite skies above Oahu being lit up with illegal aerials and their booms reverberating at all hours across the island, police said there was a 13% decrease in fireworks-related calls this New Year’s holiday period over last season. Read more

Previous Story
Kauai man killed in motorcycle collision with ambulance

Scroll Up