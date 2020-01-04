comscore Helicopter company owner refutes Ed Case’s accusations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Helicopter company owner refutes Ed Case’s accusations

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A helicopter company owner is accusing U.S. Rep. Ed Case of making false and inflammatory statements about the tour helicopter industry being unsafe and ignoring safety improvements. Read more

