Water Board faces penalty for polluting Nuuanu Stream

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply and a trio of contractors face a possible $420,000 fine for polluting the Nuuanu Stream over an 18-day period last year. Read more

