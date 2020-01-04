Hawaii’s power forward Zigmars Raimo believes rebounds get you wins

Hawaii’s Zigmars Raimo, who grew up in Latvia and is majoring in finance, has a clear understanding of basketball’s exchange rate. Read more

Hawaii’s Zigmars Raimo, who grew up in Latvia and is majoring in finance, has a clear understanding of basketball’s exchange rate.

“Coach always says, ‘No boards, no rings,’ ” said Raimo, the Rainbow Warriors’ starting power forward and co-captain.

Raimo has invested in that theory, leading Big West players in rebounding with an average of 7.43 per game.

“It’s a big part of our program,” Raimo said. “If we’re not going to rebound, we’re not going to win games. I’m glad I got some recognition, but it’s a team effort. They do their jobs, they box out, the ball comes into my hands. It’s a great feeling.”

Raimo averaged 1.77 rebounds as a sophomore reserve in 2017-18, and 6.1 boards as the starting center last season. At the five, according to defensive coordinator John Montgomery, “Zigmars was always guarding the biggest guy. There were times when, maybe, he had to wipe that guy out, and somebody else would have to get the ball.”

This season, Raimo has moved to power forward, with a rotation of Dawson Carper, Mate Colina and Bernardo da Silva at the five.

“Now he’s more in position to pursue the ball,” Montgomery said of Raimo. “It’s helped us. He’s a great block-out guy. He’s physical. He knows how to rebound. With rebounding, you have to have a knack for the ball, and he has a great knack for the ball.”

Raimo said experience has helped him read caroms.

“I’ve been playing basketball for a really long time,” Raimo said. “When I’m under the rim, I can almost tell where the board is going to go.”

At 6 feet 9 and 225 pounds, Raimo has the ability to play “wide”— using his arms and a squat stance — to gain leverage and box out opponents.

“I try to be a little physical — not outjump them, but use physicality to grab those boards,” Raimo said.

Raimo, who averages 3.9 assists per game, has a quick release on outlet passes. He also can create transition chaos when he grabs a rebound and dribbles up court.

“When he anticipates a rebound, he can get it out, and start a break,” Montgomery said. “That’s a skill that is really hard to guard if you can do that.”

Montgomery noted Raimo has mastered being cautiously physical. In 98 career UH games, Raimo has fouled out four times. His career average is 1.9 fouls per game.

While referees have cracked down on soft fouls — OK, flops — Raimo still has found a way to turn drives into free throws and defensive stands into turnovers. Raimo has induced opponents to commit 55 fouls this season.

“I know how to get fouled, how not to foul out,” Raimo said. “Basketball is a smart game. It’s not just physicality. You have to play smart and physical at the same time. I try and do that, and stay in the game, but still be aggressive.”

UH’s next game is at Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 9.