comscore Hawaii’s power forward Zigmars Raimo believes rebounds get you wins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s power forward Zigmars Raimo believes rebounds get you wins

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Zigmars Raimo, who grew up in Latvia and is majoring in finance, has a clear understanding of basketball’s exchange rate. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up