Attempted Mililani robbery ends with shooting

Police are looking for two males in a Mililani robbery that ended in gunfire.

Two men, ages 21 and 22, were the victims of the robbery about 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said one suspect used force and demanded one of the victim’s property, but then both the suspects and victims fled the scene.

When the victims spotted the suspect shortly afterwards, a second suspect fired a gun at the victims, striking their vehicle, police said.

Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation and a first-degree attempted murder investigation.