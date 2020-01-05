Man in Waipahu assaulted with knife by acquaintance, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after he injured another man with a knife along a roadway in Waipahu, police said.

The man apparently knows the 26-year-old man he assaulted about 7:10 p.m. Saturday, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police located the suspect shortly afterwards on Nawaakoa Place. He was initially arrested for investigation of attempted murder, but police reclassified the case to assault because the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.