comscore Roadway collapse in Hauula prompts emergency shoreline repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Roadway collapse in Hauula prompts emergency shoreline repairs

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

Erosion has taken out another chunk of Hawaii’s highways, forcing the state to schedule emergency repairs beginning today along Oahu’s Windward side. Read more

