Vulcans women’s basketball team upsets league-leader Point Loma

The Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team upset Pacific West Conference leader Point Loma 58-52 on Saturday in Hilo.

The Sea Lions (9-3, 5-1 PacWest) had won their previous eight and hadn’t lost since since Nov. 14.

Mandi Kawaha led the Vulcans (3-7, 2-4) with 20 points, scoring 17 in the second half. Allie Navarette added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Vulcans. Carol Schroeder led Point Loma with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

>> No. 14 Hawaii Pacific had no problems against visiting Fresno Pacific, winning 75-55 at the Shark Tank (formerly St. Francis’ gym) on Saturday. Abbey Noblett led HPU (11-1, 6-0 PacWest) with 20 points. Kate McClard had 16 points for the Sunbirds (6-7, 3-4).

>> Kayla Macedo had a game-high 14 points, leading visiting Biola (9-4, 5-2 PacWest) to a 71-46 win over Chaminade (2-10, 2-4) on Saturday at McCabe Gym. Ellyonna Bankofier led the Silverswords with 13 points.

Chaminade falls short in four overtimes

The Chaminade men’s basketball team came up just short against Biola, falling 113-107 in four overtimes on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Kendall Small and Eliet Donley each had 23 points to lead the Silverswords (6-5, 4-2 PacWest), while Andre Arissol added 21. Michael Bagatourian had a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles (9-4, 5-2), while Marquise Mosley added 26 and Chris Rossow had 21.

>> Ronald Blain had 17 points, but Hawaii Pacific (4-8, 2-4 PacWest) fell short 69-68 to visiting Fresno Pacific (4-9, 2-5) on Saturday. Aamondae Coleman had a game-high 21 points to lead Fresno Pacific.