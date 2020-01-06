Dogs and their owners get new park in Moiliili

Moiliili has a new park where dogs can run free while their human caretakers mingle in the great outdoors.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and community leaders held an opening ceremony this morning for the park, the city’s sixth off-leash dog park — Kalo Place Mini Park.

“It’s an underused park, and we’ve had our challenges in the past with people who don’t have homes taking over this park and denying use of it for others who want to come here,” Caldwell said at a news conference.

But now the park will be a place where people can gather with their dogs and celebrate the outdoors, he said.

The approximately 9,300-square-foot dog park was built thanks to a public-private partnership with the Hawaiian Humane Society, which offered a gift of $275,000 for the park, including fees for the design, construction management and materials.

The Hawaiian Humane Society will also be managing the park, which is next to its headquarters at 2700 Waialae Avenue.

“We are thrilled to have been able to partner with the City and County on this project and to bring such a beautiful park to our local community, for our local community members here in Moiliili to bring and enjoy with their dogs,” said Anna Neubauer, president and CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “To meet new community members, to be a part of the neighborhood network. We really appreciate that opportunity and we can’t thank the City and County enough for this partnership and we look forward to many more partnerships in the future.”

Caldwell said the new dog park is an example of a public-private partnership “that’s going to work beautifully.”

Last March, the city celebrated the opening of an off-leash dog park at Aala Park, also the result of a public-private partnership with a nonprofit group called the Aala Dog Park Association.

The dog park at Kalo Place Mini Park, 2705 Varsity Place, offers separate areas for small dogs and large dogs. The hours of the new dog park are from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays, when it is closed from 7 a.m. to noon for maintenance.