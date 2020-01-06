Two women, ages 77 and 80, robbed at gunpoint in Salt Lake

Two women, ages 77 and 80, were robbed at gunpoint early this morning in Salt Lake.
Police said a male suspect, armed with a handgun, approached the women at 5:30 a.m. and demanded their property.
He allegedly took one of the women’s belongings and fled in a light-colored vehicle.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
The case is classified as a first-degree robbery.
