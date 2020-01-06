Water main break near Waimanalo Gulch could affect afternoon commute

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the area of 92-438 Farrington Highway near the entrance to the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill after receiving reports of a broken water main.

According to BWS, a 24-inch main on the shoulder of Farrington Highway ruptured earlier today, impacting water service to five residential customers and one fire hydrant nearby.

The break also has the potential to adversely affect westbound traffic this afternoon, BWS said.