Water main break near Waimanalo Gulch could affect afternoon commute

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the area of 92-438 Farrington Highway near the entrance to the Waimanalo Gulch Landfill after receiving reports of a broken water main.
According to BWS, a 24-inch main on the shoulder of Farrington Highway ruptured earlier today, impacting water service to five residential customers and one fire hydrant nearby.
The break also has the potential to adversely affect westbound traffic this afternoon, BWS said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.