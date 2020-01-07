Hawaiian Telcom promotes its chief of staff, Su Shin, to president and GM

Hawaiian Telcom announced today that its chief of staff, and former broadcast journalist, Su Shin has been promoted to president and general manager effective Feb. 10.

She replaces John Komeiji, who resigned as president and general manager.

The moves come on the heels of the announcement that Cincinnati Bell Inc., parent company of Hawaiian Telcom, is being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure.

“Shin joined the company in 2013 and has served as its chief of staff for the past year and a half, playing an integral role in day-to-day management of personnel and execution of strategic initiatives,” a news release said.

She had served as executive director of marketing and communications. She served as senior vice president at Bennet Group, a public relations agency. Shin was a broadcast journalist at KHNL-TV and left to work at the Board of Water Supply.

Shin is a McKinley High School graduate and obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of La Verne in California.

She is a trustee for Palama Settlement and is a member of the University of Hawaii Outreach College advisory council.

Komeiji will be moving to Kamehameha Schools and serve as general counsel and vice president.

“I could not pass up this opportunity to make a difference in my community at Kamehameha Schools, one of Hawaii’s most vital educational institutions. I believe it has and will continue to play a pivotal role in the wellbeing of Native Hawaiians, our state and our local communities.”

He said “the decision to leave Hawaiian Telcom ohana was not an easy one, but … I am confident that the company is in very capable hands, heading in the right direction.”