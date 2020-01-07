Police identify man killed in Kailua shooting as an escaped furlough inmate

Honolulu police today identified the man shot and killed by officers Monday in a Kailua neighborhood as an escaped work furlough inmate serving time for first-degree burglary.

Dallas Pearce, 33, was an inmate at Laumaka Work Furlough Center and was in the work furlough program with pass privileges. The Department of Public Safety sent a notice on Nov. 19 that he had failed to return to the center as scheduled.

Pearce was in a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser during a struggle with police officers over a gun in Pearce’s possession when he was shot, according to Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief John McCarthy at a news conference this afternoon.

Police had stopped the vehicle in a traffic stop at Aikahi Gardens around 3 p.m. Monday.

A a 41-year-old woman came out from one of the neighborhood apartments and interfered with the officers, McCarthy said.

Pearce did not leave the car.

“From the beginning, and several times after, officers repeatedly shouted out commands for Pearce to give himself up and for the female to stop interfering and stand back,” he said. “None of these demands were met. … Out of the fear of their own safety and the concerns for the safety of others, (the officers) fired multiple shots at Pearce.”

A witness said Monday that he heard the woman screaming at police officers to not fire at Pearce.

McCarthy would not say if Pearce threatened the officers with the gun, only that he was “non-compliant” and that the officers feared for their own safety and the safety of others. He said the gun was in Pearce’s “possession” but did not specify where.

McCarthy said Pearce was pulled out of the car after being shot, and officers administered CPR on him. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Two officers fired their guns a total of four to five times between them during the incident, but were not injured. They were given three days of administrative leave as per protocol.

The case is classified as attempted murder in the first degree, which includes attempted murder of a police officer.

McCarthy said Pearce had three felony convictions “for burglary and drugs.”

The woman was arrested for first-degree hindering prosecution, and McCarthy said she had three contempt warrants and one prior drug-related conviction. She is still in custody.

McCarthy said the woman and Pearce knew each other but did not know not the extent of their relationship.