Cravings: The Maui Cookie Lady, TBD

More of the latest food news you can use, courtesy Crave. Read more

LOCAL FOOD MANUFACTURERS PUBLISH GUIDE TO HAWAII-MADE PRODUCTS

Ever wonder what The Rock considers “dangerous?”

Dwayne Johnson, the action movie star and former pro wrestler who attended McKinley High School, apparently fears — but also loves — the cookies produced by Mitzi Toro, aka “The Maui Cookie Lady,” describing them as “decadent and dangerous.” Rapper and actor Ludacris is also a big fan of the giant cookies from the Valley Isle.

This is just one of many interesting backstories in “Foods of Hawaii,” a concise but informative 130-page guide about a lot more than just where to find some of Hawaii’s most iconic food items.

Did you know it takes 300 pounds of pressure per square inch to break a macadamia nut shell? That’s what it says on the page about Hawaiian Host and Mauna Loa, producers of those famous mac nuts and candies since 1927. Or how about that La Tour Bakehouse founder Thanh Lam was named National Small Business Person of the Year in 2002? (Lam preceded La Tour with Ba-Le Sandwiches & Bakery in 1984.)

While food is the guide’s focus, there’s also info about other Hawaii products, gifts and tours. It is published by the Hawaii Food Manufacturers Association and sponsored by the Ulupono Initiative; part of Ulupono’s mission is to promote locally produced food.

The association will decide how often the guide is updated, Ulupono spokesman Keith DeMello said.

And the organization is “thinking of doing a cookbook,” said Jimmy Chan, HFMA board president.

“(The guide) has been received so well,” said Chan, who is owner of Hawaiian Chip Co. “That’s probably the next step, recipes that utilize several of our various members’ products. That’s still in preliminary stages.”

“Foods of Hawaii” is available for around $20 at these HFMA outlets: Choco Le‘a, Hawaii Candy, Menehune Mac factory store, Manoa Chocolate, Hawaiian Chip Co., Hawaiian Pie Co., Lion Coffee, Kauai Kookie, Maui Gold pineapple, Kona Potato Chips, or order online at alohafunwear.com (search for “HFMA.”)

— Dave Reardon, Star-Advertiser

INDIAN FEAST TO BENEFIT CULINARY EDUCATION

Favorite Indian dishes of chef Vikram Garg will be featured at a benefit dinner Jan. 19 at TBD…, the chef’s restaurant in The Lotus Honolulu at Diamond Head.

On the menu: Jhinga Fry (fried shrimp with tamarind chutney), Dal Makhani (black lentils stewed for 72 hours with cultured butter), Murgh Malai Tikka (tandori chicken marinated in yogurt and spices), Gosht Do Pyazza (lamb with onion and chilies), accompaniments and dessert.

All the dishes will be served family-style, paired to wines donated by Young’s Market Co.

Garg is operating partner for the Hospitality Division of The MacNaughton Group in Hawaii, which owns the Lotus.

His menu draws on his upbringing in Port Blair in the Indian territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Garg cooked at five-star hotels in India before taking over IndeBleu in Washington, D.C., then coming to Hawaii in 2008.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $225; $2,250 for tables of 10. Reservations: hcefindiandinner.eventbrite.com.

Proceeds benefit Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation, which provides educational programs for culinary students. For information, email hawaii culinaryfoundation@gmail.com.