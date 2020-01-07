Recipe: Supermarket deli helps bring hash to table

Make this quick dinner with the help of the deli department at your supermarket. Roast beef, shiitake mushrooms and fresh thyme make a modern version of hash that takes only 20 minutes to make.

The hash keeps well. Make double if you have time.

ROAST BEEF HASH

By Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 pound red potatoes, washed, unpeeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup sliced red onion

1/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, diced (about 2 cups)

2 tablespoons pine nuts

3/4 pound lean roast beef, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup canned sweet pimento, drained and sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over high. Add potatoes. Saute 5 minutes, tossing potatoes to turn them.

Add onion and mushrooms; saute 10 minutes.

Add pine nuts, roast beef, pimentos and thyme; toss 2 minutes. Push ingredients to sides of skillet, making hole in center.

Add flour and broth to center of skillet; stir until thickened. Fold other ingredients into sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Remove thyme sprigs. Serves 2.

ADD A SALAD

Mix 1/2 cup canned navy beans (rinsed and drained) with 2 tablespoons oil and vinegar salad dressing.

Serve over mixed greens, topped with salt and pepper.

HELPFUL HINTS

>> Ask the deli to cut the roast beef in thick slices. It will be easier to make cubes this way.

>> Any type of canned beans can be used in the salad.

>> If using dried thyme, make sure your spice bottle is less than 6 months old.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 535 calories, 17.8 g total fat, 4.3 g saturated fat, 134 mg cholesterol, 56.8 g protein, 38.3 g carbohydrate, 6.3 g fiber, 190 mg sodium.