Recipe: Supermarket deli helps bring hash to table

Make this quick dinner with the help of the deli department at your supermarket. Roast beef, shiitake mushrooms and fresh thyme make a modern version of hash that takes only 20 minutes to make.
The hash keeps well. Make double if you have time.
ROAST BEEF HASH
By Linda Gassenheimer
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1/2 pound red potatoes, washed, unpeeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 cup sliced red onion
- 1/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 tablespoons pine nuts
- 3/4 pound lean roast beef, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup canned sweet pimento, drained and sliced
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over high. Add potatoes. Saute 5 minutes, tossing potatoes to turn them.
Add onion and mushrooms; saute 10 minutes.
Add pine nuts, roast beef, pimentos and thyme; toss 2 minutes. Push ingredients to sides of skillet, making hole in center.
Add flour and broth to center of skillet; stir until thickened. Fold other ingredients into sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Remove thyme sprigs. Serves 2.
ADD A SALAD
Mix 1/2 cup canned navy beans (rinsed and drained) with 2 tablespoons oil and vinegar salad dressing.
Serve over mixed greens, topped with salt and pepper.
HELPFUL HINTS
>> Ask the deli to cut the roast beef in thick slices. It will be easier to make cubes this way.
>> Any type of canned beans can be used in the salad.
>> If using dried thyme, make sure your spice bottle is less than 6 months old.
Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 535 calories, 17.8 g total fat, 4.3 g saturated fat, 134 mg cholesterol, 56.8 g protein, 38.3 g carbohydrate, 6.3 g fiber, 190 mg sodium.
