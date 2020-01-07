Kokua Line: Library not the only source of tax table, updated forms

Q uestion : I would like to know if the state tax office will have tax charts for us to pick up, or do we have to go the library again this year? Read more

Question: I would like to know if the state tax office will have tax charts for us to pick up, or do we have to go the library again this year? I have a group of friends who do their own taxes, and we get together to share a copy. If not everyone has to go to the library, that would be helpful, as often the tax charts are in use and we have limited time.

Answer: Yes, you can pick up 2019 Tax Tables and Rate Schedules at the state Department of Taxation district offices; on Oahu, the office is at 830 Punchbowl St., in the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building.

Or you can download the charts on the DOTAX website, at tax.hawaii.gov/forms, where you also can find Hawaii tax forms and publications.

Some forms have been updated to reflect new rates, laws and processes; they are marked “Rev. 2019.” The updated forms are posted on the website, and most printed forms also are available at district offices, according to the department.

Not all forms change every year. To ensure that you are using the correct form, log onto Hawaii Tax Online (hitax.hawaii.gov) to file electronically or check the aforementioned forms web page.

Using an outdated form could delay processing.

For electronic filers: HTO was accepting direct e-files of 2019 Hawaii tax returns as of Thursday, according to the department. However, if you will be using third-party software to submit your federal and Hawaii income tax returns, DOTAX won’t receive your Hawaii tax return until after the IRS begins accepting federal returns on Jan. 27.

Taxpayers and tax professionals may prepare individual federal income tax returns before that date, but the IRS won’t begin processing until then.

Most Hawaii taxpayers file electronically; of the nearly 750,000 individual income tax returns DOTAX processed last year, more than 500,000 were filed electronically, according to the department.

Q: How do I get rid of Christmas trees? My trash is picked up by human beings; we don’t have those three carts.

A: “For households on a manual collection route, cut the tree into lengths up to three feet and place at curb on your refuse day. If cutting the tree is a bother, you can drop it off whole at the nearest City Convenience Center,” according to the city Department of Environmental Services, which explains Christmas tree disposal on its website, opala.org.

Remove all ornaments and tinsel first, regardless of disposal method.

Do not set out Christmas trees as bulky pickup; they won’t be collected.

For customers who are on the three-cart automated garbage collection routes, here’s what to do: Remove all ornaments and tinsel (no flocked trees). Place the tree in your green cart for pickup on your regular green waste collection day. The tree has to fall freely from the cart during collection, so you may have to cut it up, into lengths up to 3 feet. Or you can drop off the tree at any of the city’s convenience centers or at the composting facility.

Condominiums and commercial buildings can deliver large loads of trees directly to the composting facility, according to the department.

Mahalo

On Dec. 23 I was riding my motorcycle from downtown Honolulu to Kalihi Valley. When I got home my backpack had fallen off somewhere along the route. I backtracked and could not find it. On Jan. 3, Rob Kimoto of Kimoto Roofing stopped by my house and returned the backpack with all items, as he had found it. This was prayers answered as my bag had checks, car title, passport, sunglasses and other important items in it. Mahalo to Rob, who has restored my faith in humanity! — Jereme F.

