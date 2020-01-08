4 hurt, 1 critically, when SUV flips and tumbles after hitting guardrail on Kauai

Four men were injured, one critically, in an early-morning, single-car crash near mile marker 21 on Kauai’s Kaumualii Highway.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Pakala Village, according to Kauai police.
A Range Rover occupied by four men was heading east on Kaumualii Highway when it apparently crossed the centerline, over-corrected back to the eastbound lane and struck a guardrail, according to a preliminary police investigation. The vehicle flipped over the guardrail, and tumbled, eventually landing on the passenger side against a utility pole.
Police said the front-seat passenger was medevaced to Oahu with critical injuries to his back and head; the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at Wilcox Hospital; and two rear-seat passengers had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed both lanes of Kaumualii Highway as they responded and investigated. The lanes were reopened at about 8:30 a.m.
