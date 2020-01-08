ATV crash in Kualoa Ranch sends 6 visitors to hospital

Six Korean visitors at Kualoa Ranch were transported to an emergency room today after an ATV they were on crashed into a tree.
At around 5:30 p.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene with three ambulances and administered advanced life support for them. They were all transported to an emergency room in serious condition.
The oldest in the group is a 78-year-old man. A man and woman, both 62 years old, were also involved.
The others were a 30-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man.
