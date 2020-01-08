Opihi picker rescued after being swept into ocean near Haena Beach

Hawaii County firefighters rescued an opihi picker who got swept into the ocean by a large wave near Haena Beach on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old man was picking opihi at about 9:40 p.m. at the shoreline north of Haena Beach, when a high-surf warning was in effect for the eastern shores of Hawaii island.

Firefighters deployed Chopper 1, which located the man in the water. A rescue swimmer from the chopper was able to get the man out of the ocean with a net and bring him safely back to land.

The opihi picker sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

A high-surf advisory for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island remains in effect through 6 p.m. Friday.

The Hawaii County Fire Department reminds the public to be aware of weather and surf conditions for their own safety, as well as the safety of rescue personnel.