Wahiawa home fire causes $392,000 in damages

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire late Sunday night at a two-story home in Wahiawa which caused an estimated $392,000 in damages.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded at about 11:19 p.m. Sunday and arrived at 77 Ohai Street 10 minutes later to find a fire on the second floor. The fire was brought under control at 11:49 p.m., and fully extinguished at 12:07 a.m.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The breakdown of estimated damages was at $372,000 to the property and $20,000 to the home’s contents.