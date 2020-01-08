Letters: Presidents have been treated differently; Racial divisiveness; Recalibrate traffic lights for pedestrian safety

During his tenure as president, Barack Obama authorized more than 500 drone attacks in the Middle East killing 64 to 116 noncombatants (women and children). There were a few letters to the editor, no official condemnation from Congress, and threats of war were muted. In addition, when Obama was in power, Osama bin Laden was killed and the media fell all over themselves with praise.

Does anyone consider that the U.S. suffered an attack on our sovereign land, our embassy? Remember when that happened under President Jimmy Carter and Obama and the disastrous results.

Finally, Gen. Qassem Soleimani was the architect of the constant terror attacks on Iran’s neighbors and the instigator of attacks on our own military. We have hundreds of our sons, daughters, grandchildren, and fathers and mothers killed and maimed by this man, and he is made out as a hero?

We are worried about the consequences? Not me. He deserved what he got.

Gary R. Johnson

Kaneohe

Hawaii County needs better leadership

As long as former President Barack Obama visits Hawaii, would he be available to come over to the Big Island to lend us a hand?

We are desperately in need of some help and advice from a true leader here. Our county services are being cut left and right. Bus routes have been cancelled due to lack of ADA-approved vehicles. Transfer stations for rubbish are closed due to lack of workers. Our Police Department is constantly short of officers.

The Planning Department cut its hours, and now the Motor Vehicle Department is starting to do the same, even though we all have to get our new “gold star” driver’s licenses before October.

Our mayor promised not to raise taxes, but he did, along with giving 15% to 34.6% raises for many top county officials.

What the heck are we supposed to do when our county’s mayor seems to be running the county right off the tracks? I think it’s time to ask for some outside help, and I sincerely hope Obama is available.

Heidi Jaworski

Ocean View, Hawaii island

Instrument flight rating needed for copter pilots

The current spate of tour helicopter accidents is unacceptable. It is obvious that tour helicopter safety must be improved so that future accidents could be avoided or minimized.

A number of these tragic accidents have been weather-related. As a retired instrument flight rated helicopter pilot for the Hawaii National Guard, I find it unconscionable that tour helicopter pilots are not required to be instrument flight rated. Once a visual flight rated pilot inadvertently enters a cloud, he doesn’t know his location or the attitude of the helicopter. This is dangerous to all on board and on the ground as well.

In addition to current proposals to modify flight routes, our congressional delegation should actively support increasing tour safety by introducing a requirement for tour helicopter pilots to be instrument flight rated.

Chuck Prentiss

Kailua

Don’t confuse intent with racial divisiveness

Racism isn’t the problem. Every human is racist to the extent of our ignorance of another: language, ethnicity, culture, religion, diet, geography, climate, gender and other differentiation. Differences. We’re human and have them.

The problem is intent. Individual intent to gain advantage or to hurt is manipulative. Intent to help or encourage is influencing with moral integrity. Every transaction is to gain or give. It’s the intent that should be scrutinized.

Racial discussions have become accusatory and divisive. That needn’t be so. Accepting our own limitations, and those of others, is a step in reducing those limitations and understanding. That acceptance and understanding can lead us all toward peace.

The opposite of differentiation is integration. Shouldn’t this be our intent? We too often let our media dictate the direction of our awareness. Remember to look around you at real people. We’re a lot nicer when you get to know us.

Mike Curtis

Koloa, Kauai

Recalibrate traffic lights for pedestrian safety

Banning right turns on red does not go far enough to prevent pedestrian accidents (“City asks Legislature for ‘right turn on red’ ban,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 6).

The traffic lights themselves would need to be “tuned” to this new law. The next time you’re driving, take note of how many right turns on green can result in hitting a pedestrian because the cross street’s pedestrian signal allows crossing. Or for that matter, left turns on green. Don’t pass legislation that goes halfway.

Jim Maloney

Hawaii Kai

Fireworks enforcement starts with point of entry

With air and sea the only avenues in supplying this state, it would seem that confiscation by authorities of incoming fireworks would be sufficient.

With fireworks being a tradition here, government turns a blind eye in any control. No law, rule or permit requirement will control fireworks without enforcement at the point of entry.

I suspect even now if fireworks debris is observed on streets facing a property, it could be prima facie evidence in a complaint.

Paul Miller

Kaneohe

