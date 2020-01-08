Off the News: Sign up for classes, if you can

There’s a lot to like about the city’s fun and non-fee classes — from acrylics painting to Zumba — offered through the Department of Parks and Recreation. Read more

There’s a lot to like about the city’s fun and non-fee classes — from acrylics painting to Zumba — offered through the Department of Parks and Recreation. Our only grumble is that the city appears to be ill-prepared to handle sign-up clamor. Its registration website crashed on Monday. And in August the site stalled for two days when fall class registration opened, possibly due to high traffic, the parks department said.

Anyone who misses online registration for spring classes, which wraps up Friday, may register during walk-in registration periods — if space is still available. For more, go to parks.honolulu.gov/sdi/home.html.

Newest park goes to the dogs

Kalo Park is Oahu’s newest dog park — it’s tiny, but canine owners in Moiliili can celebrate. Every little bit moves Honolulu up the list of cities that afford pets some off-leash running room.

It’s a long ladder the city must climb. According to a roster kept by the Trust for Public Lands, Honolulu is No. 78. But that ranking was when the city had only five dog parks; now there are seven. That computes to around 0.7 parks per 100,000 residents — or tied for 66th place. Better, but still far from No. 1 Boise, Idaho, which has 5.7 parks per 100,000 residents.