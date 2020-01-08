comscore Off the News: Sign up for classes, if you can | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Sign up for classes, if you can

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

There’s a lot to like about the city’s fun and non-fee classes — from acrylics painting to Zumba — offered through the Department of Parks and Recreation. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Trump’s attack on Iran based on more lies; helicopter tour business; Long history of supporting dictators

Scroll Up