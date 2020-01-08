comscore Man killed in Kailua shooting identified as escapee | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man killed in Kailua shooting identified as escapee

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Honolulu police identified the man shot and killed by officers Monday afternoon in Kailua as an escaped work furlough inmate serving time for first-degree burglary. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Airlines opens tech center in Arizona

Scroll Up