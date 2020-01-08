On the Move: Yamato, Langford and Calibraro

Aaron Yamato has joined UHA Health Insurance as an account executive. Yamato most recently worked as a managing partner at the Cross Court Hawaii store in Kakaako. Read more

>> Aaron Yamato has joined UHA Health Insurance as an account executive. Yamato most recently worked as a managing partner at the Cross Court Hawaii store in Kakaako. He also held positions at Xerox Corp. and Copiers Hawaii. Yamato also serves as a member of the board of directors at the Beretania Tennis Club.

>> Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties has hired Scott A. Langford as an independent agent and luxury property specialist. He has nearly 20 years of real estate experience.Langford previously served as a Realtor at Fahrni Realty Inc. before joining Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties.

>> Aloha United Way has named Emmaly Calibraro vice president, fundraising and major gifts; she was previously director of development for Girl Scouts of Hawaii. Prior to moving to the nonprofit sector, Calibraro spent 13 years in hospitality leadership, sales, marketing and business development for Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty in Hawaii and internationally.

