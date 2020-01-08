comscore On the Move: Yamato, Langford and Calibraro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Yamato, Langford and Calibraro

Aaron Yamato has joined UHA Health Insurance as an account executive. Yamato most recently worked as a managing partner at the Cross Court Hawaii store in Kakaako. Read more

