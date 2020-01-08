comscore Punahou junior Karissa Kilby teams with PGA pro Lanto Griffin to win the skills challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou junior Karissa Kilby teams with PGA pro Lanto Griffin to win the skills challenge

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.

When Karissa Kilby was introduced among the participants in the Sony Open in Hawaii’s Pro-Junior Challenge, the Punahou junior could recall being one of the elementary school students on the other side of the ropes at Waialae Country Club. Read more

