2 men critically injured when vehicle strikes them on H-2

Two men in their 40s were critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle while working on a stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the H-2 freeway.
The collision occurred at 12:55 a.m. on the H-2 northbound, according to Emergency Medical Services.
Police closed off all northbound lanes of the freeway to conduct an investigation but reopened them at 4 a.m.
