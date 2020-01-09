Golfer Michelle Wie West reveals baby gender

Golfer Michelle Wie is expecting — and it’s a girl!

Wie made the announcement today on her verified Instagram account @michellewiewest, sharing a photo of her and husband Jonnie West holding a pair of baby sneakers in pink together. Another photo is of her sheepdog, Gatsby, proudly dressed in a “BIG Brother” T-shirt. The third shows her holding up a pink, Nike onesie.

She wrote, “Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!! #BabyWest,” with heart emojis.

In August, the Punahou School graduate married West, and shared numerous photos of the Beverly Hills wedding on her account, as well.

Wie, also a Stanford graduate and five-time LPGA Tour winner, said last year that she would take a break from competing to get healthy.

In December, CBS Sports announced that Wie would become part of its broadcast team for the 2020 season and offer multimedia coverage, including the Masters.

In a recent, New Year’s Eve post on Dec. 31 reflecting on the past decade, she said life has been full of many ups and downs as well as dreams come true.

“I’m so incredibly blessed to have the support group that I had around me pushing me and guiding me through this past decade while never letting me give up on my dreams for one second,” she wrote. “Sometimes we tend to focus on the negative but let’s take positive vibes only into 2020 and remind ourselves what bada$$es we are!! I can’t wait to see where this next decade takes us. I want to keep pushing myself to become the best version that I can be because I wanna see where I can take myself in this next decade.”